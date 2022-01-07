Weekend Binge: If You Like Harry Potter, Watch These Fantasy Films Next

A still from Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.(courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The Harry Potter Reunion aired on January 1

It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The list also includes Hunger Games

Harry Potter fans around the world are still not over the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion, whichaired on Amazon Prime Video and HBOMax. As cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, and Ralph Fiennes spoke about what the franchise means to them, fans were left teary-eyed and nostalgic. And we bet many of the Potterheads headed straight back to the first movie to begin a Harry Potter marathon and binge-watch the eight instalments. But if you are still not satisfied, we have curated a list of movies that belong to the same genre of fantasy and fun.

Here's a list of five such movies that you can stream over the weekend on OTT platforms.

1. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – Amazon Prime Video

We had to begin with a film that has a Harry Potter connection. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is a spin-off of the Harry Potter series and it traces the journey of Newt Scamander, a "magizoologist.” While the first film Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, is based on Newt's adventures, the second and third films in the franchise serve as able prequels to the Harry Potter series.

2. The Chronicles of Narnia – Disney + Hotstar

The Chronicles of Narnia franchise is based on C.S. Lewis' fantasy novels written in the 1950s. Three of the seven books have adapted to the big screen successfully and promise a journey into a land of witches, fauns, wars, and mysteries.

3. The Lord of the Rings – Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings franchise consists of three movies based on the legendary novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the fictional world of Middle-Earth, the movies tell the story of Frodo Baggins, a hobbit, and his efforts to destroy the One Ring along with its creator Dark Lord Sauron.

4. Percy Jackson – Disney + Hotstar

The Percy Jackson series follows the same ethos as the Harry Potter world. This franchise too features a young man who is bestowed with extraordinary powers due to his lineage. He then embarks on a journey – with his friends in tow – to save the Earth.

5. The Hunger Games – Amazon Prime Video

The Hunger Games franchise is a series of dystopian adventure films with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth headlining them. It is based on the journey of the protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, who is one among several teenagers forced to compete in "Hunger Games," a nationally televised event where children fight each other and only one survivor remains.

Tell us your pick from the list.