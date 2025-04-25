Weekend Binge: Top 5 Movies Of Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan To Add To Your List

Varun Dhawan turned 38 yesterday. From Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Judwaa 2, Bhediya, Bawaal, and Baby John, Varun has entertained us with a wide range of performances. On his birthday weekend, let us revisit some of his best films.

Here are some top Varun Dhawan movies you can enjoy over the weekend:

1. Student of the Year – Netflix

Varun Dhawan made a smashing debut in Bollywood with this Karan Johar directorial. The coming-of-age drama, centred around a love triangle, also introduced Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to the big screen.

2. Badlapur – Zee5

In this gritty revenge thriller, Varun delivered one of his most intense performances. That iconic line – “Log kehte hai apne dushman ko maaf kar dena chahiye... main bhi yahi maanta hoon... lekin unhe tadpa-tadpa ke maarne ke baad” – gave everyone goosebumps. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film hit screens on February 2015.

3. October – Prime Video

Varun Dhawan plays Dan, a hotel intern whose life takes an unexpected turn after a colleague, Shiuli (Banita Sandhu), meets with a tragic accident. What follows is a quiet, emotional journey of care, connection and introspection.

4. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Netflix

After winning hearts in Student of the Year, Varun and Alia reunited for this fun-filled romantic comedy. And of course, who can forget Alia's iconic line – “Main shaadi karungi toh Kareena waala designer lehenga pehenke karungi... varna dulhe ko tata bye-bye kardo.”

5. Sui Dhaaga – Prime Video

Rooted in small-town charm, this inspiring tale follows Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) as they navigate struggles to build their own tailoring business. Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Sawan Tank are also part of the project.