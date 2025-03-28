Weekend Binge: Before <i>Sikandar</i> Hits Theatres, Revisit Salman Khan's Best Action-Packed Films

All Salman Khan fans, the excitement for Sikandar is real, and it is all set to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025. The audience is geared up to see Salman in full-on action mode once again. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

But before you head to the cinemas for Sikandar, why not spend your weekend revisiting some of Salman's biggest action-packed blockbusters? Here are some projects you can add to your watchlist.

1. Sultan – Prime Video

A gripping story of two wrestlers, Sultan blends romance and action seamlessly. From Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai to Jag Ghoomeya and 440 Volt, the film boasts an unforgettable music album.

2. Tiger Franchise – Prime Video

Whether it is Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, or Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-point chemistry makes these films the crown jewels of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Agree, movie buffs?

3. Wanted – Prime Video

Who can forget the iconic dialogue: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta?" The 2009 Prabhu Deva directorial, featuring Ayesha Takia as the female lead, was a game-changer for Salman.

4. Dabangg – Prime Video

The 2010 blockbuster marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut. Her famous line – "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai" – became legendary. We can never forget Salman's portrayal of Chulbul Pandey.

5. Karan Arjun – Zee5

No true Bollywood fan can miss this classic. Watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together is a treat, and Raakhee's dialogue – "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" – still gives us chills.

6. Bodyguard – Apple TV

Directed by Siddique, this film presents Kareena Kapoor as Divya and Salman as her dashing protector, Lovely Singh. Initially annoyed by her bodyguard, Divya eventually falls in love with him in this emotional, action-packed drama.

7. Kick – Netflix

Kick marks Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut. You must watch this film and once again witness Salman saying, "Mere baare mein itna mat sochna... dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi."

Which one of these movies is your favourite?