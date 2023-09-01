Weekend Binge: 5 Stellar Performances By Zendaya

Zendaya in Euphoria. (courtesy: YouTube)

Zendaya is a name that needs no introduction. Born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, the star is a multi-hyphenate who has dazzled audiences with her acting prowess, fashion moments and sheer talent. As Zendaya celebrates her birthday [September 1], we can't help but appreciate the actress-model-entrepreneur's incredible contributions to the world of entertainment. From her breakthrough role in a Disney Channel show to her critically acclaimed performances in films and web series, Zendaya's career has been nothing short of remarkable. So, on her 27th birthday, we have created a list of some of her best works that are an absolute must-watch for any fan.

Take a look:

1. Euphoria - Jio Cinema

Zendaya's portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria has cemented her place as one of the finest acting talents in Hollywood. Zendaya plays a troubled teenager battling a drug addiction in the series that follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, drugs, and trauma. For her performance, Zendaya won the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards, among other honours.

2. Malcolm & Marie - Netflix

In Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya teams up with John David Washington to deliver a masterclass in acting. The black-and-white drama explores the intimate complexities of a relationship, and Zendaya's performance earned her rave reviews.

3. Dune - Prime Video

Zendaya's role in the epic science fiction film Dune may be brief, but it impressed fans. Playing Chani, a fierce warrior of the Fremen tribe of Arrakis, Zendaya leaves a lasting impression in this blockbuster Oscar-winning movie.

4. Spider-Man series - Disney+ Hotstar

Zendaya plays MJ (Michelle Jones) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise with aplomb. Her chemistry with real-life boyfriend Tom Holland [who plays Peter Parker] is undeniable and the film[s] makes for a fun watch.

5. K.C. Undercover - Disney+ Hotstar

This one is an oldie but a goodie. In this fun coming-of-age series, Zendaya played the titular role of K.C. Cooper, a high school math genius who discovers her parents are secret agents. Watch the action-packed family series for Zendaya's charm and comic timing.

Let us wish Zendaya a very happy birthday.