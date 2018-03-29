Way Before DDLJ, Karan Johar Made His Acting Debut On This TV Show

Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of him with actor Akshaye Anand - a memory of the first time he appeared 'in front of a camera.' Karan Johar captioned the picture, "My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series called Indradhanush with Akshaye Anand!" In the picture, Karan Johar can be seen dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, possibly a school uniform. Indradhanush was a science fiction television series featuring an ensemble cast including actor Girish Karnad, Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand, Vishal Singh, Urmila Matondkar among others. The plotline of Indradhanush revolved around the lives of Appu (played by Jitendra Pillai) and his friends (played by Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand and Vishal Singh). The series was aired in 1989.
Highlights
- Karan Johar made his acting debut on TV show Indradhanush
- KJo has acted in over 12 projects
- He last appeared in Welcome To New York
Here's what Karan Johar posted on Instagram:
Karan Johar's love for throwback pictures is evident from his Instagram posts.
Karan has acted in over 12 projects including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fashion, Bombay Velvet and the recently released film Welcome To New York.