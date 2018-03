Way Before DDLJ, Karan Johar Made His Acting Debut On This TV Show

Highlights Karan Johar made his acting debut on TV show Indradhanush KJo has acted in over 12 projects He last appeared in Welcome To New York

Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of him with actor Akshaye Anand - a memory of the first time he appeared 'in front of a camera.' Karan Johar captioned the picture, "My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series calledwith Akshaye Anand!" In the picture, Karan Johar can be seen dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, possibly a school uniform.was a science fiction television series featuring an ensemble cast including actor Girish Karnad, Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand, Vishal Singh, Urmila Matondkar among others. The plotline ofrevolved around the lives of Appu (played by Jitendra Pillai) and his friends (played by Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand and Vishal Singh). The series was aired in 1989.Here's what Karan Johar posted on Instagram: Karan Johar 's love for throwback pictures is evident from his Instagram posts. Karan Johar is currently managing multiple projects. He hasfeaturing Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan,starring Alia and Vicky Kaushal andstarring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.Karan has acted in over 12 projects includingand the recently released film