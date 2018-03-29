Way Before DDLJ, Karan Johar Made His Acting Debut On This TV Show

Karan Johar faced the camera for the first time thirty years ago for a TV show named Indradhanush

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018 14:39 IST
Karan Johar with Akshaye Anand in Indradhanush (Image courtesy - karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karan Johar made his acting debut on TV show Indradhanush
  2. KJo has acted in over 12 projects
  3. He last appeared in Welcome To New York
Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of him with actor Akshaye Anand - a memory of the first time he appeared 'in front of a camera.' Karan Johar captioned the picture, "My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series called Indradhanush with Akshaye Anand!" In the picture, Karan Johar can be seen dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, possibly a school uniform. Indradhanush was a science fiction television series featuring an ensemble cast including actor Girish Karnad, Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand, Vishal Singh, Urmila Matondkar among others. The plotline of Indradhanush revolved around the lives of Appu (played by Jitendra Pillai) and his friends (played by Karan Johar, Akshaye Anand and Vishal Singh). The series was aired in 1989.

Here's what Karan Johar posted on Instagram:
 


Karan Johar's love for throwback pictures is evident from his Instagram posts.
 
 

Comments
Karan Johar is currently managing multiple projects. He has Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Raazi starring Alia and Vicky Kaushal and Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Karan has acted in over 12 projects including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fashion, Bombay Velvet and the recently released film Welcome To New York.
 

