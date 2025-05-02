WAVES Summit 2025: "I Am Very Happy With My Hindi Movies," Says Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Love For Bollywood

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kareena began her film career in 2000 with Refugee. At WAVES Summit 2025, Kareena expressed her love for Hindi cinema. Kareena acknowledged India's growing influence in global entertainment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic characters such as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met, are to date, the most loved Bollywood characters ever.

Kareena started her journey way back in 2000 with Refugee, and continues to be a relevant name in the film industry. In the current lieu of actresses, Kareena is still holding her fort.

The actress expressed her love for Bollywood at the WAVES Summit 2025 event, she attended earlier today.

She said, "Main toh yahin hoon. I'm very happy with my Indian movies. It's so much fun to dance to our Hindi songs and deliver Hindi dialogues."

She then went on to talk about the impact of Hindi Cinema, abroad, as she spoke about how she had once crossed paths with a driver abroad who was singing Raj Kapoor's iconic song Mera Joota Hai Japani.

Kareena shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram, showing a glimpse of her look for the event.

She captioned it, "So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future (sic)."

Yesterday Aamir Khan too emphasized on the lack of theatres in India at the WAVES Summit 2025.

He said, "I have always believed that we have very few theatres for the size of the country and the number of people living in India. In India, we have around 10,000 screens, and in the US, which is one-third of our population, they have 40,000 screens and China has 90,000 screens. And even in this, 10,000, half are in the South and half in the rest of the country. So, for a Hindi film, you have a maximum of 5,000 screens. Our biggest hits over the years, no matter what language, have had a theatrical footfall of three crore people. That's only 2 per cent of our entire population."

As for Kareena, her last film was Singham Again with Ajay Devgn in 2024.

