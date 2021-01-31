Water Baby Sunny Leone Shares Another Pic From Her Kerala Diaries

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala, has been delighting her Instafam with stunning pictures one after the other. On Saturday night, she added another set of pictures to her social media profiles and stunning can't even begin to describe them. In the pictures, the actress can be seen making the most of her me time in a pool. Sunny Leone can be seen wearing a peach bikini. She accessorised her day look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. She captioned her post: "From Kerala with love." The location on Sunny's Instagram post reflects that she is currently in Poovar Island, Kerala.

Sunny Leone, on Saturday, shared a picture from Kerala on her Instagram profile.

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala along with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha, posted a video from the family's cricket session together. Sharing the video, the actress captioned the post: "Should I pack my kit to face England? #IndianCricketTeam."

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few.