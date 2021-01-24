Sunny Leone Is 'Not Just A Pretty Face'. Here's Just One Of Her Many Talents

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone )

"Not just a pretty face" - that's Sunny Leone for you, folks. Sunny Leone, known for her sprightly personality and happy-go-lucky Instagram posts, shared a glimpse of her many talents on Sunday. Sunny followed up the first half of her caption with these words: "Got the skills as well" while sharing a fun-filled video of hers performing a balancing act. Even though briefly but Sunny Leone, dressed in athleisure, can be seen balancing a football on her knees before giving it a head shot. It appears the 39-year-old actress pulled her face mask down just for the football session. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Sunday post here:

Sunny Leone's many talents include eating panipuris and (not) "being a good student" at art class. LOL.

On a serious note, Sunny Leone recently opened up about being bullied as a kid in an interview with Times Of India: "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and face and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun. Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling."

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to three kids - Sunny shuttles between Los Angeles and Mumbai throughout the year. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. She's starred in films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.