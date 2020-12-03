'Water Baby' Shruti Haasan Is Living Life In Technicolour. See Her Post

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan has been delighting her Instafam with stunning pictures day-after-day. The actress, on Wednesday, added more pictures to her album with quirky captions. Also sharing pictures on her Instagram story, Shruti wrote: "Water baby." Besides the fact that the actress looks simply stunning in the pictures, we can't overlook her great sartorial choices. Be it mixing prints, the tinted glasses or the quirky sarong, Shruti Haasan is "living in colour" (her words). The actress added the hashtag #forafewdaysonly and added, "PS -Sorry I stole your lungi Ryan Stephen" (film producer and Shruti's friend). In the comments section of her post, actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Whattttee hottt." Baahubali star Tamannaah dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post here:

Sharing another shot, Shruti captioned the post: "I aspire to be - I find in the energy of the ocean where dreams meet the shores of possibility - everything is more than what it seems - everything you need to be is within reach and out of reason."

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Yaara, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. Her line-up of films also includes Krack, Laabam and Vakeel Saab. Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan was seen in the short film Devi which also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among other.