Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Introducing Herself As "Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda" At Scholarship Event Takes Internet By Storm

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took a meaningful step towards supporting education when he visited Thummanpet village in Telangana on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, who introduced herself as "Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda" - and the internet could not keep calm.

Rashmika said, "I will talk less today, but something good will start from The Deverakonda Foundation. We thought we would initiate this from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law's village. Today I'm here in front of you, and I'm talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I'm very excited."

Soon the clip began circulating on social media and went viral.

Have a look here:

About The Scholarship Event

Rashmika Mandanna met students and their families as part of a scholarship initiative launched through The Deverakonda Foundation.

Ahead of the event, Vijay took to X and shared the names of the students selected for the scholarship scheme.

Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

At the event, Vijay spoke to the students and their families and explained why the initiative is close to his heart.

The actor also shared that the initiative is his way of giving back to the people whose support has played a significant role in his journey.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's epic wedding that followed after her 8 years of relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, they first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting Rs 132 crore at the box office.

After dating for eight years, the couple exchanged put a ring on it in February this year.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple arranged to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Rashmika and Vijay's third film together will be Ranabaali, releasing in theatres on September 11.

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