Watch: Raj Nidimoru Protects Samantha Ruth Prabhu From A Sea Of Fans At Tirumala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's latest appearance in Tirumala has left fans swooning. The couple, who were at the temple with the team of Maa Inti Bangaaram ahead of the film's release, found themselves surrounded by excited devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the actor.

As the duo made their way out of the Lord Balaji temple after seeking blessings, a sizeable crowd quickly gathered around them. In a video now doing the rounds on social media, Raj can be seen instinctively pulling Samantha close and keeping an arm around her as members of their team gently cleared a path through the sea of fans.

The sweet, protective gesture didn't go unnoticed.

Interestingly, Raj is hardly known for grand public displays of affection. At a recent event, the filmmaker had even playfully refused to say "I love you" to Samantha on stage, making this candid moment all the more endearing for fans.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram on the same day.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

About The Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

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