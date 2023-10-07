Watch: Kajol Practises Neuroplasticity. Inspiration - Anil Kapoor

Image Instagrammed by Kajol. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Do not disturb Kajol. The actress is busy practising neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity, also known as brain plasticity, is a process that involves adaptive structural and functional changes to the brain. In the video uploaded on her Instagram handle, Kajol – who is travelling in a car – is seen playing around with her finger in an attempt to replicate a pattern. Wondering who is her inspiration? None other than actor Anil Kapoor. “Practising neuroplasticity...hand exercises for the brain. Inspired by none other than the jhakaas Anil Kapoor #dinadindha,” she captioned the post.

Kajol also added the song My Name Is Lakhan from Anil Kapoor's film Ram Lakhan, released in 1989, in the backdrop.

Check it out here:

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. The actress received much love from fans for her web series The Trial as well as Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Her last box office outing was Salaam Venky. Up next, Kajol will co-star with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in Do Patti. The film is directed by ad filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi. Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has written the script of the film and is also a co-producer. Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's maiden production under her newly launched banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's recent release Thank You For Coming opened to mixed reviews on October 6. The film is headlined by Bhumi Pednekar. Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi are also a part of the project. Thank You For Coming is directed by Anil Kapoor's son-in-law Karan Boolani.

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is slated to release on December 1. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at box office.

Anil Kapoor also has Fighter lined-up. He will co-star with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the film.