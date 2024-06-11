Watch: Govinda Dances With His Son Yashvardhan To Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya

Govinda shared this image. (courtesy: Govinda)

Govinda and his son Yashvardhan Ahuja ruled the dance floor and how. A video went viral on Instagram in which Govinda can be seen teaching his son the signature steps to his hit number Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya. The song is from Coolie No.1 where Govinda matched his steps with Karisma Kapoor. The video seems to be from a house party. Govinda and Yashvardhan can be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Mixes Singh. Take a look at the post here:

Govinda is often spotted at parties with his family. Last year, Govinda attended a Diwali party with son Yashvardhan Ahuja. They were pictured together. Raveena Tandon, a close friend of Govinda, shared a few images from Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty's Diwali parties on her Instagram. In one picture, Govinda can be spotted with Raveena and her children. Raveena captioned the post, "And the celebrations continue.... A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses , Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family. #diwalidump." Take a look:

Govinda was also spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party last year. He was accompanied by his son, wife. Tusshar Kapoor, who attended the party, shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. In the pictures, Tusshar Kapoor is joined by director duo Abbas-Mustan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza and Govinda and his family. Govinda can be spotted with his wife Sunita, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan in the picture with Ramesh Taurani and Tusshar. Tusshar Kapoor wrote in the caption, "More about last night .....also seemed like the team of Life partner(2009) were coming together for an encore!" Take a look:

Govinda is known for films like Rajaji, Dulhe Raja, Sandwich, Aunty No 1, Anari No 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

