Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Sips On London's Most Expensive Coffee, Priced At Rs 30,000

Diljit Dosanjh and his funny Instagram reels - a match made in London. Diljit Dosanjh, recently, visited London to savour the most expensive coffee he has had in his life. The coffee cost him Rs 30,000 and Diljit couldn't get over it. In a funny Instagram reel, Diljit recorded the entire episode of sipping on the coffee.

What

Diljit Dosanjh shared a funny reel on Instagram.

Diljit looked dapper in a black leather jacket and a hat.

He amped up his style-o-meter with a pair of black shades.

Don't miss Diljit's hilarious commentary in Punjabi.

Diljit is heard saying, "I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey."

"They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today, this is the only thing I'll have. Each sip is worth Rs 7,000," he said in Punjabi.

Diljit also joked, "Iitne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price)"

He is heard saying, "Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee (Should I feel different... this is bland". In the video, he also quips, "Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London's most expensive coffee (Get some snacks with it too)."

The Internet's Reaction

Needless to say, Diljit's comments section was flooded with hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, "You're so pure."

Another user wrote, "The besttt."

A large number of fans chimed in and shared laugh out loud emojis in the comments section.

Summing Up

Diljit Dosanjh never fails to surprise fans - be it with his charisma or sartorial choices. He scripted history at the Met Gala 2025 as the first actor, with a turban, to walk the red carpet. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh had exited the sequel to No Entry over "creative issues". However, producer Boney Kapoor clarified that he left the project due to "date issues," and not "creative issues."