At Coldplay's Korea Concert, TWICE Was The Suprise Guest. A Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

British rock band Coldplay performed in South Korea on April 16 as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. K-pop girl group TWICE lit up the opening stage with a 40-minute set featuring their biggest hits, including TT, Cheer Up and Alcohol-Free.

In a surprise act for fans, Coldplay and TWICE teamed up live on stage for a bilingual rendition of We Pray, a track from Coldplay's 2024 album Moon Music. Now, the artists have announced that they will officially release We Pray – TWICE Version on April 18. Excited? We totally relate!

Coldplay and TWICE made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram. The video featured Chris Martin and TWICE members vibing and singing on stage together. The side note read, "WE PRAY - TWICE Version. Seoul: 00:00 Fri April 18. London: 16:00 Thu April 17. NYC: 11:00 Thu April 17."

Coldplay first released We Pray in 2024. The original track featured a star-studded lineup including Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyan and TINI.

The girl group TWICE, composed of nine members – Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – debuted in 2015 with the EP The Story Begins. The band rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single Cheer Up and earned the honorific title of "The Nation's Girl Group" in their home country.

Since then, TWICE has released several successful albums, including Twicetagram, Eyes Wide Open and Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

The group is now all set to headline the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival in the United States. The festival is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Chicago's Grant Park.

On the other hand, Coldplay still has shows lined up in South Korea before heading to their next stops in the United States, Canada and England.