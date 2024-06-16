Watch: Alia Bhatt Releases Her Book ED Finds A Home With Mother Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen By Her Side

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan pictured at the event

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt added a new feather to her hat. She released her first book ED Finds A Home at the Storyverse - Children's Lit Fest in Mumbai on Sunday. Alia was accompanied by mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt at the book release event. Alia looked a ray of sunshine as she wore a sleevless floral printed maxi dress at the event. Alia participated in a reading session for the audience, primarily consisting of children at the event. An excerpt from the book was read by Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia respectively. After the reading session, Alia interacted with her little fans and took feedback. A video from the event went viral in which Alia can be seen introducing the lead characters of the book to the audience.

"I'm gonna stop right here. Because then nobody is going to buy this book. This is our lead hero and heroine - Ed and the little girl whose name is Alia in this book. But actually her name is Mama," Alia can be heard saying in the video. This book is about a dog Ed and Alia (a little girl). Alia has a superpower and she can speak to Ed. Introducing the concept to the children, Alia asked how many of them believe they have superpower and they can speak to animals. When a child said he has a cat, Alia's prompt reply was, "You are a great human being."

At the event, Alia was asked if she has a dog. Alia replied, "Yes, I do have a dog." The question was followed if her dog said her anything in dog's language before she came for the event. "He didn't say much. He looked at me. He's a bit sleepy. But I know he wishes me well. My cat spoke to me in the morning, I think," replied Alia. FYI, Alia's pet cat is called Edward.

Alia also shared a glimpse of the book on her Instagram. Sharing the news with her Instafam, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A new adventure begins

"Ed finds a Home" is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My chidhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life..Fingers crossed for this journey ahead. You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores." Take a look:

Alia founded kidswear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in the apparel label, reported PTI.