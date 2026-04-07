Watch: Alia Bhatt Carries Sleepy Raha As They Travel With Ranbir Kapoor Ahead Of Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night, along with their little baby girl Raha.

The couple, along with their daughter, seems to have flown out to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on April 15.

In the video, Alia looked stylish in her loose beige shirt paired with comfortable trousers and sneakers.

Ranbir seemed to opt for casual in a T-shirt and pants.

Before the security check, little Raha appeared quite sleepy and was seen being carried by Alia in her arms.

Post-security check, Raha suddenly seemed to have woken up and turned active, and was seen running around at the airport.

Alia was seen following her around, trying to catch hold of her in a playful moment.

Talking about the superstars' Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story, it began on the sets of their movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The movie that was directed by Ayan Mukerji, released in 2022.

The couple managed to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight for the longest time.

After dating for a few years, the couple got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home with just their close friends and family members in attendance.

A few months later in the same year in June, they announced their first pregnancy, and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Alia, in many of her interviews has always spoken about how amazing Ranbir Kapoor is as a husband and is an even better father.

By marrying Ranbir Kapoor, Alia has become a part of Bollywood's prestigious Kapoor family.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in his upcoming movie Ramayana.

The movie stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Yash in important roles.

The movie is set to release in Diwali this year.

Also Read | Ramayana's Viral 'Blue Turban Guy' Exists And Is Not AI: "Real Me, Real Ranbir Kapoor"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)