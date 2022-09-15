Watch: Ali Sethi Performs Chartbuster 'Pasoori' At Alma Mater Harvard

Ali Sethi performing at Harvard.

Coke Studio Pakistan's season 14 superhit song Pasoori made waves across the globe. The Pakistani singer composer, and novelist Ali Sethi returned to his alma mater, Harvard University, in Boston, US recently to perform and once again won everyone's attention. The singer created a magical atmosphere and was definitely a hit amongst the crowd.

Pasoori was released about seven months ago and it features Pakistani musicians Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The massively popular track combines folk sounds with popular music. And in a recent video posted by the singer, he is seen singing the catchy song with much enthusiasm and gusto for the crowd at Harvard.

The spellbound audience continued to sway to the tunes of Pakistani pop sensation as he belted out hits from his album. Along with the video of him performing at Harvard, Ali wrote, "#pasoori at #harvard YOU GUYS ARE INSANE." The video has so far received 99,700 views and counting.

Check out the video here:

A user wrote, "What a vibe !!!! aa chale le ke tujhe.... i am singing and dancing with the crowd.... the amazing energy is infectious.... wonderful performance and u deserve this loving this." Another user wrote, "SO happy to see this! It's not just the joy radiating through the crowd, but also the preordained journey from that Econ final as an undergrad to the juggernaut of Pasoori that must feel like the most beautiful dream. Life does come full circle in the loveliest of ways, doesn't it? Very happy for you, Ali." "It was magical Ali!!! Can't wait to have you back," the third commented.

The song has become the internet's favourite, and the craze of Pasoori is far from over. There are different videos on social media where people can be seen singing the famous song and making the instrumental version of the same. These videos won millions of hearts all over the internet.