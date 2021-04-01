Wanted: Shoes To Fit Parineeti Chopra's 'Distorted' Feet

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopram)

Parineeti Chopra just revealed her shoe size and it might shock you. The actress has won millions of hearts but not many know about her "distorted" shoe size. Yes, you heard it right. But there's a catch ...it's just a prank. Parineeti Chopra posted a low angle picture that ended up making her foot look way larger than it actually is. The 32-year-old accompanied the snap with a pun-filled caption, "Shoe size:- distorted." We can definitely give Parineeti full marks for the timing of the post as it's April Fool Day. Brother Shivang Chopra asked her to "buy bigger shoes now and please send my way!"

Well, leaving aside the camera game, Parineeti truly looks pretty in this sun-kissed photograph. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress picked a plain mustard yellow high neck top with black pants and smiled her way to the gram.

Seems like Parineeti loves the trend of clicking pictures in daylight as the previous upload also has her bask in the sun. The actress wore a stylish black fur coat over a green top. The diva mentioned that she was grateful for a good start to 2021 and described her life journey with words, "And now... onward and upward!"

Parineeti recently shared the Amul doodle dedicated to her latest movie Saina. The caption read, "Heart is so full!" She then added, "Your stamp of approval means everything." Parineeti also recorded a video chanting "Thank You." The actress expressed gratitude towards the audience who appreciated her roles in the last three releases -- The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

Parineeti opened up on getting different roles and being tagged as "Pari 2.0." She said, "I was aching and itching to do these kinds of meaningful films and roles. I am thankful to them for putting faith in me and getting the ball rolling for me. Now, jokingly people call me the Pari 2.0 version and I will take that tag happily."