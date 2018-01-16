Wait, What Did Salman Khan Mean When He Said 'Let's See' About Bigg Boss' Future?

During Bigg Boss 11 finale, Salman Khan said that the show will be back in a few months but backstage he said maybe not

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2018 10:41 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Wait, What Did Salman Khan Mean When He Said 'Let's See' About Bigg Boss' Future?

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Colors TV)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bigg Boss started in India in 2006
  2. The longest return period was between season 1 and 2
  3. In India, the show has regional chapters in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada
The end Bigg Boss 11 left a void in the lives of the fans of the reality television show. Some fans think that the show will return for the 12th times soon - after all, Salman Khan said that the showrunners will be back in 8-9 months during the finale. But in a video shared by fashion designer Ashley Rebello, who put together Salman's finale outfit, the show's host said, "Let's see if there's a new season of Bigg Boss next year or not?" Did you skip a heartbeat?

Watch Salman Khan's video here:
 


This was the channel's goodbye note for Bigg Boss fans - again without hinting about a new season:
 

Bigg Boss, which is inspired from Dutch TV series Big Brother, started in 2006. In 12 years, the longest gap between two seasons was between the first and the second season (19 months) otherwise the showrunners return with a new season every 9-10 months. Also, season 8 was the longest edition, which extended into Halla Bol spin off (of sorts). In India, Bigg Boss has branched out in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.

In season 10, Bigg Boss invited non-celebs to participate in the show and Manveer Gurjar (a non-celeb) won the series. This year too, Bigg Boss opened the gates of his home to non celebs but Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress Shilpa Shinde was declared winner.

Comments
Close [X]
The other contestants of season 11 were Hina Khan (first runner-up), producer Vikas Gupta (second runner-up), Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Dhinchak Pooja, Bandagi Kalra and Sapna Choudhary among others.

The finale of Bigg Boss 11 was aired over the weekend with Akshay Kumar as the celebrity guest, promoting his upcoming film PadMan.

Trending

bigg bosssalman khanbigg boss new season

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................