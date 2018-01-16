Wait, What Did Salman Khan Mean When He Said 'Let's See' About Bigg Boss' Future?

For all the #bigboss11 fans it's the #last #day ,#final it's Hina or Shilpa all the best my dear Shilpa, here's what #beingsalmankhan #stylediarieswithashleyrebello#black suit #super #cool #hot #love it Shilpa won

A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:18am PST