Vivek Oberoi's Message For Dad Suresh Oberoi Ahead Of Animal's Release: 'Best Of Luck On Your Grand Comeback'

A day ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Animal in theatres, actor Vivek Oberoi wished his dad Suresh Oberoi and team Animal on Instagram with an adorable post. Sharing some stills from Animal trailer, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever Suresh Oberoi, wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm. May Animal roar even louder with success this december. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that there is very much a possibility of Animal 2. Speaking about collaborating with producer Bhushan Kumar for the possible sequel, he said: “It is a delight to work with someone like Bhushan, who gives you the backing and support you need. So, I am eagerly awaiting the audience to watch Animal. We will see the response and work on Animal 2. Meanwhile, there are also some more films being planned.”

The director confirmed that he and Bhushan Kumar will also be working on “Spirit with Prabhas” and an untitled film with Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, during a pre-release event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he came to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “Sandeep reached out to me one day over text and asked to meet him. When I got the text, I thought it was a prank. But I went to meet him anyway. When we met, Sandeep showed me a photograph from the days when I was not working, when I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. "In that photograph, I am looking somewhere far away. He showed that photo and said I want you to do this film because I want the expression that you have in this picture. I said 'Chalo, bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (My days of unemployment were of some help after all)'. I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity," Ranbir said.

About the film, Ranbir Kapoor further said, “Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”

Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.