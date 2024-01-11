Vivek Oberoi On Ranbir Kapoor's Performance In Animal: 'Slaying It As Always'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vivekoberoi)

Vivek Oberoi, who was his dad Suresh Oberoi's plus one at the Animal success bash held last week, had only good things to say about the film, its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Earlier this week, the actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force, posted a picture of himself with his dad from the success meet and wrote an elaborate post. It read, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this! A special thanks to @sandeepreddy.vanga for the love and respect towards my father, you are a rockstar."

For Ranbir Kapoor, the Saathiya actor wrote, "And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always… literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors Indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend."

He signed off the post by writing words of praises for Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It read, "@iambobbydeol , “Lord Bobby” is absolutely mind blowing and the cherry on the cake ..@anilskapoor sir you're a legend! Together you all have woven magic on screen that leaves the audience mesmerised and wanting for more."

This is what Vivek Oberoi posted:

Talking about Animal, the makers held a success meet on the film's fabulous numbers at the box office. At the success party, Ranbir Kapoor's plus was his wife, Alia Bhatt. The duo looked ravishing as they stepped foot on the red carpet in their party best. While Alia Bhatt slipped into a magnificent blue dress for the night, her husband Ranbir complemented her in a black suit. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures. Ranbir's cheer squad also included his mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, who were also seen posing with the celeb couple.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal centers around the troubled father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film early nearly ₹550 crore at the domestic box office.