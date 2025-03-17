Vishwak Sen's Hyderabad Home Robbed, Diamond Jewellery And Cash Worth Rs 2.2 Lakh Stolen

Actor Vishwak Sen's residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad was allegedly robbed on Sunday (March 16), with thieves reportedly stealing diamond jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.2 lakh. The incident occurred when the actor was away from home.

According to reports, the intruder gained access to the house through Sen's sister's third-floor bedroom while she was sleeping. When she woke up, she found her room in disarray and noticed that valuable items were missing.

Vishwak Sen's father subsequently filed a complaint at the local police station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

CCTV footage revealed that the burglar spent approximately 20 minutes inside the premises before escaping unnoticed. Police suspect the thief may have been someone familiar with the layout of the house, given how confidently they navigated through the property as captured in the surveillance video.

Vishwak Sen, known for his performances in films like Das Ka Dhamki and Falaknuma Das, has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.

The actor recently made news following the commercial failure of his film Laila, which received criticism for its weak storyline and performances. Following its poor reception, he took to social media to apologise to fans and promised to return with better content in the future.

Currently, the actor is preparing for his upcoming projects Funky and VS13.