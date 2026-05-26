Virgin River Actor Stewart McLean, Missing For Days, Found Dead

Canadian actor Stewart McLean has been found dead after police confirmed that his disappearance is now being treated as a homicide case. McLean was first reported missing on May 18 after he was last seen at his home on May 15. As concern grew over his sudden disappearance, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) asked the public for help in locating him.

During the investigation, officers reportedly discovered evidence that led them to believe the actor may have been the victim of a crime. Soon after, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case and began working alongside local police and forensic experts.

Stewart McLean's remains were later found in the Lions Bay area, bringing a tragic end to the search. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not yet shared many details publicly. The news has shocked many, while officials are still trying to understand what exactly happened in the days before his disappearance and death.

As per People, IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a statement, “As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026. We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”

Officials said the police and other investigation teams had been searching for Stewart McLean from the very beginning, soon after he was reported missing. Authorities also believe the case is “an isolated incident” and do not currently think there is a threat to the public.

Lucas Talent Inc. announced Stewart McLean's death on Facebook, written by talent agent Jodi Caplan.

They wrote, “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean. I was fortunate to have worked with Stew for more than 10 years. He was always such a pleasure to deal with - dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny! Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew's family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed.”

https://www.facebook.com/groups/lucastalent/posts/3733736363446876

Stewart McLean was known for appearing in several popular television shows, including Virgin River, Murder in a Small Town, Happy Face and Arrow.