Virat Kohli Requested To Bring Then-Girlfriend Anushka Sharma For 2014-15 Australia Tour, Reveals Ravi Shastri. Watch

After impressing the romantics on the internet with his flying kiss to Anushka Sharma post his 30th Test century in Perth, an anecdote about Virat Kohli is now widely circulating on the internet. Former Team India coach and current commentator Ravi Shastri reminisced about Virat Anushka's dating days when Virat asked him for permission to bring his then-girlfriend. Back then, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed only spouses of players to accompany them for overseas tours.

In the viral video, Ravi Shastri is sharing a panel with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, while he narrates the incident. Taking a walk down memory lane, the former coach said, "You know when I was the coach in 2015, Virat was not married then, he was dating Anushka. He came and he said, 'You know, only wives are allowed, can I get my girlfriend in?' I told him yeah sure but then Virat said that the Board is not allowing it, then I made the call and she came up and joined in. In the very first game, he got a 160 and in the same scenes, the flying kiss went up, just like yesterday. So yeah, she has been a big support for Virat."

Watch the video here:

On Sunday, right after Virat's century, India declared with a scorecard of 487/6, with a lead of 534 runs. Virat then spoke to former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist about Anushka's influence in his life. Crediting her for being by his side through everything, Virat said, 'Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes, when you are getting yourself in."

Speaking about performing for his team and country, Virat also mentioned that Anushka's presence makes a good match even more special. "I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, you know I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for a sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country and just feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it even more special," he concluded.

