Viral: When Deepika Padukone Hilariously 'Forgot' She's A Wife

Deepika Padukone at a The Live Love Laugh Foundation event in Delhi

Deepika Padukone was recently in the National Capital to inaugurate a Lecture Series initiative for her charity foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation and one particular video from her conversation on stage has gone crazy viral. Shared on fan-clubs, the brief video begins with Deepika talking about the roles she plays in real-life, saying: "I'm a daughter, I'm a sister, I'm an actor..." At this point, Deepika took a pause to gather her thoughts when the host reminded her "A wife." Now, Deepika's reaction to this was priceless. "I'm a wife... Oh god, I forgot!" she told the audience, who cracked up instantly. Deepika and Ranveer Singh got married in November last year.

Deepika was accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone to the event, which emphasised on the need about mental health awareness. Deepika Padukone, who opened up about battling severe depression in an interview with NDTV in 2015, runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those struggling with their mental health.

On a lighter note, after Sunday's event, Deepika Padukone has been sharing ROFL memes tagging Ranveer Singh about couple goals (or not). In one of them, she revealed Ranveer is her saviour when she can't finish a meal and in another, she gave just a glimpse of her conversation with Ranveer about waking up early.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has also filmed portions of Ranveer's '83, in which she will feature as Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's cricket drama, which is a fictional representation of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

