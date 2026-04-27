Viral Video: Woman Kneels With Folded Hands Before Dhanush In Coimbatore, Actor Reacts

Dhanush recently attended a promotional event for Kara, where a female fan approached him and knelt before her as a gesture of admiration. The actor politely stopped her, and the video later went viral on social media.

Details

Dhanush received a strong public response during his visit to Coimbatore for the promotion of his upcoming film Kara, with large crowds gathering to see him. Fans were seen lining up from the airport to the event venue.

During the Telugu pre-release event of Kara, an incident involving a fan drew attention online. A female fan approached Dhanush and knelt before him in an apparent gesture of admiration. The actor immediately asked her to stand up and then posed for a photograph with her, remaining calm and composed throughout the interaction.

Video clips of the moment circulated widely on social media, triggering mixed reactions. While many praised Dhanush for his respectful handling of the situation, others raised concerns over extreme displays of celebrity worship. Take a look at the video here:

More About The Event

At the event, Dhanush was presented with a bike number plate as a symbol from his film Polladhavan. He recalled how the film played a pivotal role in changing the narrative around his body image.

In the film, Dhanush appeared with a six-pack for the first time.

"Polladhavan was a turning point for me... Before that, people used to call me very thin. When I suddenly appeared with a six-pack, it was the first time that people clapped for my body. There were whistles. It was a special film for me," Dhanush said at the event.

During the same event, Dhanush urged youngsters to believe in themselves, no matter how hard the days are.