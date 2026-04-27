Dhanush Recalls People 'Clapped' When He Appeared With A Six-Pack In <i>Polladhavan</i>: 'Before That They Used To Call Me Very Thin'

Dhanush was in Coimbatore recently to promote his upcoming film Kara. At the event, when presented with a bike number plate as a symbol from his film Polladhavan, he recalled how it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative around his body image.

In the film, Dhanush appeared with a six-pack for the first time.

"Polladhavan was a turning point for me... Before that, people used to call me very thin. When I suddenly appeared with a six-pack, it was the first time that people clapped for my body. There were whistles. It was a special film for me," Dhanush said at the event.

During the same event, Dhanush urged youngsters to believe in themselves no matter how hard the days are.

"Ennam Pol Vazhkai—it is in the Bhagavad Gita—which means: 'What you think, you become'. We shouldn't have any doubts about success; we should truly manifest it ourselves. All could have laughed around 2002-2003 if I had told them I would get a National Award. But I strongly manifested that I would win a National Award one day. The time arrived," Dhanush said.

Dhanush has won National Awards for films like Aadukalam and Asuran. He additionally won two more—one for Best Children's Film for Kaaka Muttai and one for Best Feature Film in Tamil for Visaranai.

About Polladhavan

Released in 2007, the film revolves around a man who finds good fortune after buying a bike—and how things go awry when the prized possession is stolen. Starring Dhanush and Ramya, the film was remade in several languages.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, three songs and the background score were composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Kara is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language heist action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alfred Prakash.