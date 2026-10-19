Viral Video: Tiger Shroff Plays Football, Meets Fans An Hour Before Juhu Firing

A video showing actor Tiger Shroff interacting with fans while playing football at a turf in Mumbai's Juhu has surfaced online, hours after a firing incident involving the actor in the area.

The video, reportedly recorded around an hour before the shooting, shows several fans gathered near the turf as Tiger pauses to meet them before returning to the game.

The firing took place later, when a large crowd had gathered near the location. The clip has raised questions about the sequence of events leading up to the incident, including whether the attackers were present in the area before the shooting.

Tiger Shroff's Driver, Staff Member Injured In Firing

According to a police officer, the incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football session. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire as the actor was getting into his car.

While Tiger was unharmed, his driver, Firdous, and another staff member, Umesh Chavan, were injured in the shooting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. Tiger's driver, Firdous, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, while another staff member, Umesh Chavan, suffered a bullet injury. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Garg added that Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Police Deploy 15 Teams To Trace Attackers

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident and formed 15 teams to trace the unidentified assailants. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved and establish the motive behind the firing.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, which took place as the actor was leaving the location following his football session.

Shooting Incidents Involving Bollywood Personalities

The incident adds to a series of shooting attacks involving members of the Hindi film industry over the years.

In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office. The same year, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz.

More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024. In September 2025, a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani's family home in Bareilly. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu was also targeted in a shooting.

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff is currently underway.