Viral Video: Singer Arpit Bala Spits At Fan, Hurls Abuses During Hyderabad Concert

Singer Arpit Bala was involved in an on-stage altercation during a live performance in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 28) after an object was allegedly thrown at him from the audience.

What's Happening

The incident, which took place at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen in Hyderabad, has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Bala, who rose to prominence after his 2025 track Bargad gained widespread attention, was seen pausing his performance mid-set to address the crowd.

Videos circulating online show the singer visibly agitated as he questioned the audience about the object thrown on stage.

Altercation During Live Performance

According to clips from the venue, the disruption began when a bottle landed on stage while Bala was performing. He immediately stopped the show and warned the audience against such behaviour.

The situation escalated after he identified the alleged individual responsible, leading to a heated exchange.

In the videos, Bala is seen reacting angrily, throwing the bottle back, spitting towards the fan and asking security personnel to remove the individual from the venue.

He also hurled abuses and issued a warning before resuming his performance, stating that such actions would not be tolerated during his shows.

The alleged act of the singer spitting towards a fan during the confrontation has become a key point of discussion online.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Despite the controversy, Bala is continuing with his tour schedule. His next performance is slated for May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden.

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