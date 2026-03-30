Singer Arpit Bala Reacts To Hyderabad Concert Controversy: 'My Face Is Not A Bullseye'

Singer Arpit Bala has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent Hyderabad concert, where he was involved in an on-stage altercation after bottles were thrown at him from the audience.

The incident, which took place on March 28, quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

The singer has now broken his silence through a video on his YouTube channel, offering his side of the story.

Arpit Bala Recalls The Incident

Recounting the moment, Arpit Bala said, "Everything was fine till the fourth song, and everyone was enjoying, and I do not know how to explain the incident, but I might post the videos on my Instagram Stories."

He further revealed that the situation escalated when objects were hurled at him. "A bottle came and hit me in the eye, and before that also a few bottles came at me on the stage. However, when the second bottle hit me, my flow broke, and I got angry."

Explaining his reaction, he added, "I was so angry, and then I said something. I do not know if it was right or wrong. I was hit in the face, and it was not even disrespectful, it was just a safety hazard. My face is not a bullseye."

Singer Apologises But Calls Out Safety Concerns

Arpit Bala admitted that his response-spitting at an attendee and using abusive language-was impulsive. "I saw who hit me, so I abused them, and they abused me back. It was an impulse, and I spat on them. It was wrong, but put yourself in my shoes. I can understand how the internet is reacting. However, they have only seen the clip where I am getting triggered and spitting. But it was a safety concern too."

He also urged fans to maintain boundaries during live performances. "You guys think this is Arpit Bala, we can say anything to him. Say anything to me, but please do not cross the boundary and hurt me."

Reflecting on the atmosphere at the venue, he said, "In the moment, I realised they were not just misbehaving with me, but also with the others. It was a spectacle for them and not a performance."

While apologising, Arpit Bala maintained that his reaction came from a place of distress. "It is a bit unfair if you want me not to react to such situations in a certain way. In that moment, I could not control it. I am sorry about it, but I have a boundary, and please do not cross it."

He concluded by highlighting that this was not an isolated incident. "Do not get physical with me. This is not the first time it has happened. In 2024, in Bangalore, a person touched me inappropriately. At the time, I hit the person, and it became sensational news."

Despite the controversy, Arpit Bala is continuing with his tour schedule. His next performance is slated for May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Singer Arpit Bala Spits At Fan, Hurls Abuses During Hyderabad Concert