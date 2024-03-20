Viral: Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had His First Girlfriend At 25

Tiger Shroff shared this image.(courtesy: tigershroff)

Did you know Tiger Shroff had his first girlfriend at the age of 25 ? The revelation was made by none other than the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star himself. It so happened that at the Amazon Prime Video event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed his next four films, that will stream on Amazon Prime Video after it's run in cinemas. These 4 films included Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki, the multi-starrer comic caper Housefull 5 and Tiger Shroff's action entertainer, Baaghi 4. As Tiger Shroff came on stage for his upcoming film's announcement, he revealed, in a conversation with actor Varun Dhawan, about meeting his first girlfriend.

Talking to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Tiger said: "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25". When a surprised Varun asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?," Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film." Varun Dhawan once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?". A startled Tiger quickly replied, "No no the film after my debut."

Take a look at the video below:

Tiger talks about Disha and that she is his first gf and how he met her

Varun: Kriti Sanon 😒🤣#KritiSanonpic.twitter.com/JSVtwZ3Dg1 — kariti_arab (@aaryan_koki) March 19, 2024

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff made his debut alongside Kriti Sanon in the film Heropanti. On the personal front, Tiger was earlier rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani. Despite Varun's probing, Tiger however did not reveal his first girlfriend's name.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film will is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.