Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Channels Her Inner Master Chef

A new photo of Suhana Khan cooking noodles is viral

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Channels Her Inner Master Chef

Suhana Khan cooking noodles in the kitchen. (Image courtesy: suhanakhanuniverse)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Suhana Khan's new photo went viral
  2. Suhana can be seen cooking noodles in the latest photo
  3. Suhana studies in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's picture, in which she's cooking noodles, has been shared on social media by fans and is now viral. Suhana's picture will take some of you to your good old boarding days when instant noodles were the only refuge ( or should we say our late night dinner?) while her picture might also make you remember your early cooking days. Suhana, who is finishing school, goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In the picture, Suhana looks cheerful and is all smiles while cooking what looks very tempting. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted and revealed that he "hates" it when Aryan and Suhana join college and school respectively after vacations. Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan, 19, is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking in California while Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to a four-year-old son AbRam, who will soon turn five.

Suhana's picture is now viral and have done several rounds on social media. See the photo here.
 
 

#Suhanakhan #cooking #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan #photo #aryankhan

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanuniverse) on



Recently, Suhana trended for some shaadi pictures, which she attended with dad Shah Rukh in New Delhi. Suhana, dressed in a floral printed soft pink lehenga by Seema Khan and matching phool maang-tikka, won the Internet.
 
 

#newbeginnings #mehendinight

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on



Another picture of Suhana and Shah Rukh, in which they posed in a dramatic fashion.
 
 

With daddy #suhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@____haansu____) on



Like Aryan, Suhana also wants to make a career in films but only after completing her studies, as revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. SRK told Femina that he's okay with Suhana becoming an actor "if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do."

Comments
Close [X]
Shah Rukh added that Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. "I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain," Shah Rukh told Femina.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma will next feature in Aanand L Rai's Zero also starring Anushka and Katrina Kaif.

Trending

suhana khan shah rukh khanshah rukh khan childrensuhana khan photos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaKamala Mills FireAadhaar Virtual IDGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................