Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Channels Her Inner Master Chef

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's picture, in which she's cooking noodles, has been shared on social media by fans and is now viral. Suhana's picture will take some of you to your good old boarding days when instant noodles were the only refuge ( or should we say our late night dinner?) while her picture might also make you remember your early cooking days. Suhana, who is finishing school, goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In the picture, Suhana looks cheerful and is all smiles while cooking what looks very tempting. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted and revealed that he "hates" it when Aryan and Suhana join college and school respectively after vacations. Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan, 19, is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking in California while Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to a four-year-old son AbRam, who will soon turn five.
Highlights
- Suhana Khan's new photo went viral
- Suhana can be seen cooking noodles in the latest photo
- Suhana studies in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Suhana's picture is now viral and have done several rounds on social media. See the photo here.
Recently, Suhana trended for some shaadi pictures, which she attended with dad Shah Rukh in New Delhi. Suhana, dressed in a floral printed soft pink lehenga by Seema Khan and matching phool maang-tikka, won the Internet.
Another picture of Suhana and Shah Rukh, in which they posed in a dramatic fashion.
Like Aryan, Suhana also wants to make a career in films but only after completing her studies, as revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. SRK told Femina that he's okay with Suhana becoming an actor "if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do."
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma will next feature in Aanand L Rai's Zero also starring Anushka and Katrina Kaif.