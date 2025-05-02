WAVES Summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan On His Equation With Children - "I'm A Joke In My House"

Shah Rukh Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, attended a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday. The session was moderated by Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his inimitable style, spoke at the event, busting the myth if he has ever felt "lonely on top". Shah Rukh Khan revealed he is not taken "seriously" at home as his children find him "funny."

He said, "You know you're asked if it's lonely at the top. I would just like to tell everyone here, those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids. You will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh, and those who don't have children, if you can make your parents laugh, will never be lonely."

"Main itna funny hoon mere bacchon ke liye (My kids think I'm so funny), that even when I scold or try to discipline them...I also scolded Deepika while shooting Om Shanti Om. When I say something, like listen, you have to sleep by 10 o'clock or something. What do they do? Oh my god, S R K. So, I am a joke in my house," Shah Rukh Khan won the audience with his swag and style.

The inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit hosted by Government of India, which aims to spotlight the media and entertainment industry of the country. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The event will go on for four days, from May 1-4, and will witness celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Ali Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal among many others.

