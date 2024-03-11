Viral: Salman Khan Schools A Fan For Taking Selfie Without His Permission: 'Delete Kar De'

Salman Khan in the video. (courtesy: AmolBilari)

Salman Khan again hit the headlines for scolding a fan who tried to click a selfie video despite the superstar's reluctance. In a viral video, we can see Salman Khan walking through a corridor. He can be seen wearing a green shirt and a cap. A fan can be seen capturing a selfie video with the superstar in the frame. Salman Khan can be heard saying in the video, "Phone off. Delete kar de." The fan can be heard saying in the video, "Sorry, Sir. Okay." The video went viral in no time. Take a look:

A few days back, Salman Khan attended the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. An inside video from the screening was shared by the official Instagram handle of Spice. In the video, we can see Salman and Aamir hugging each other. Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the video, the official handle of Spice wrote, @beingsalmankhan graces @aamirkhanproductions 's event, Laapataa Ladies movie premier with all smiles and warm hug." Aamir Khan and Salman Khan worked together in Andaz Apna Apna in which they played characters named Amar and Prem. Take a look:

Prior to that, Salman Khan attended the inaugural match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers in Sharjah. In a viral video, Salman Khan can be seen kissing his mother Salma Khan on her cheeks. In return, Salma also can be seen kissing his son. Salman Khan's nephew Ahil and niece Ayat (children of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma) can be seen seated beside Salma Khan. They can be seen offering french fries to Salman in the video.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. This film marked the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.