Viral: Salman Khan Removes Shoes To Pay Tribute To Bal Thackeray's Portrait

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: bollywoodsitare)

Salman Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Marathi film Dharamveer a few days ago, removed his shoes to pay tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and portraits of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, his wife Meenatai Thackeray, and late Anand Dighe, on whose life the aforementioned film is based. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media. Other than Salman Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aditya attended the launch of the trailer of the film. Many film stars were also pictured at the event.

Other than Salman Khan, his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree, actor Jackie Shroff were also present at the event. Here's a video.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor was also seen hosting the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, which was won by TV star Tejasswi Prakash.