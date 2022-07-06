Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Paparazzi Calling Him 'Dad-To-Be'

A week ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor created a heavy buzz on the internet after the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a cryptic post captioned as, "Our baby... Coming Soon". Soon after, her industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Now, Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera, was recently caught up by the paparazzi, who called him "dad to be". In the viral video, the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue can be heard calling him "RK, dad-to-be". To this, he responds with "Yes" and adds, "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".

Here have a look:

Media : Rk congrats

Rk : Tu mama ban gaya aur tu chacha ban gaya

To a random girl : yeh kab se aane lagi ????????

Daddy Kapoor's reaction on their ????! He's so cute ???? #RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/slVz4fyWIy — MY WIFE (@queenxalia) July 6, 2022

In another viral video, the paparazzi asks him if he has a message for birthday boy Ranveer Singh. To this, he says, "Super guy, Happy birthday, I love you". Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today (July 6). Check out the video below:

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself lying on a hospital bed and Ranbir is sitting next to her. They both are looking at a monitor. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 22.

After Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.