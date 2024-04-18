Viral: Pics Of Emotional Shah Rukh Khan At KKR Match Gives The Internet Chak De Feels

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: luckydays1120)

Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday was a real rollercoaster for fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan didn't hold back his emotions while watching his team on the field. Standing tall in support of his Knights, Shah Rukh Khan was the perfect cheerleader. As the cricketers battled it out, all eyes were on him in the stands. He cheered, hooted, and even grooved to the tunes of the iconic Don movie soundtrack, stealing all the attention. The match started off cheerfully but ended with tears of disappointment as KKR lost the match. Several photos and videos of the actor looking visibly upset have been doing the rounds on social media. Fans were moved to see the actor overwhelmed with emotion in the stands. Some fans also drew parallels between SRK and his iconic portrayal of Coach Kabir in Chak De India.

A fan wrote, "Same energy. #SRK #ChakDeIndia ". Another one posted on X, "Success does not last, failure does not kill , what matters is the courage to continue,i don't like to see you like that sir". An internet user wrote, "Chak de india fans can relate". Yet another one commented, "Shah Rukh Khan is very sad because his team lost today but he is encouraging every player." Take a look at the tweets here. An internet user wrote, "SRK's energy was draining out by the end due to sadness."

Chak de india fans can relate pic.twitter.com/DVN63qcdAr — Yours Ever (@yourseverrk) April 17, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is very sad because his team lost today but he is encouraging every player. Owner should be like #ShahRukhKhan#KKRvsRRpic.twitter.com/s4ryjcLQYE — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) April 16, 2024

SRK's energy was draining out by the end due to sadness pic.twitter.com/pqGUeJV1yY — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 17, 2024

That's the spirit! Shah Rukh Khan's presence at Eden Gardens always seems to bring an extra spark to the atmosphere. His enthusiasm is infectious, making every game even more electrifying for both the players and fans! @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan#SRK#KKR#IPL2024#KKRvsRRpic.twitter.com/qTFDfVz4Dw — SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS ASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) April 16, 2024

After the crushing defeat, Shah Rukh Khan went to the KKR dressing room to speak to his players. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video wherein the actor can be seen delivering an emotional speech. He can be heard saying, "There are days in our lives, in sports especially when we don't deserve to lose. And there are also days when we don't deserve to win. But days are like that. Today we didn't deserve to lose."

As King Khan says, we're always proud of our Knights! pic.twitter.com/QEMRMSq1oQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2024

He added, "All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don't feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel whenever we come to the change room. We are on a high, so maintain the high. The main thing is the energy in all of us. And I think we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here; personally, also everybody is bonding together. So please continue. All the best."

“Honestly, it's a very proud day. The way we played; all of us. I won't take individual names; that's been taken. Don't feel down GG. We would all bounce back. It's God's plan for today, as Rinku says. I think this is what we would like them to do. We'll be back with more and better god's plan. Thank you everyone and may God bless all,” SRK concluded.