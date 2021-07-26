Viral: Nia Sharma On The Beach - The Internet Is Obsessed

A still from the video featuring Nia Sharma.(Image courtesy: niasharma90)

Hello there, Nia Sharma. The actress occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday and the reason is her fabulous beach video. The video that we are talking about isn't a regular one, in fact, it is absolutely "stunning," as per a fan of Nia Sharma. It features the TV actress sitting and enjoying herself on the beach. The video captures Nia Sharma in slow motion as she plays with the sand on the beach. She can be seen wearing a white bikini and a beautiful pink flower in her hair. The background of the video is formed by the sea waves and a beautiful cloudy sky. Everything about the video is simply dreamy and is giving us major vacation cravings. An Instagram post as aesthetic as this one doesn't need a caption to go with and therefore, Nia just added a sparkle and a wave emoji to the caption.

Nia Sharma had shared the video on Friday, and since then, it has been spreading on the Internet like wildfire. Even after two days, the video is still trending on the Internet. Many fans of the actress commented on her post. "Stunning," a fan wrote, while another one commented: "So beautiful."

Check out the aforementioned video here:

Nia Sharma has a pretty interesting Instagram feed. She is quite active on the platform and never fails to treat her fans to new and old pictures of herself.

Here are some of them:

Nia is known for her work in the TV industry. She has worked in the TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin and Jamai Raja. She has also appeared in the web series Twisted.