Viral: Kiara Advani Rushes Home As She Says "<i>Ab Mujhe</i> Family <i>Ke Paas Jaana Hai</i>"

Kiara Advani welcomed her daughter Saraayah in July 2025. Life has never been the same since the actress embraced motherhood. Last evening, a video went viral of her hurrying towards her car as the paps followed her.

She hopped in and said, "Ab mujhe meri family ke paas jaana hai," as she waved at the cameras and zoomed off.

Have a look here:

How Motherhood Made Her A 'Tigress'

Last month, the actress, who has completed almost a decade in films, spoke about how life has changed after welcoming her daughter.

She told Grazia, "I believe I have become more of a tigress. The way I see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It's like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters."

About Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. They got married on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple revealed her name in a joint Instagram post in November. They wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

Work

Kiara is now gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kannada actor Yash. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 4, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Vvan - Force Of The Forrest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.