Viral: Keanu Reeves Answers Young Fan's 'Rapid-Fire' At Airport, Then Takes Over Questions

Keanu Reeves and fan at the airport (courtesy: andrewkimmel)

For proof, if proof is required, that Keanu Reeves is the nicest celebrity in Hollywood, see for reference this Twitter thread that documents the 57-year-old actor's interaction with a young fan at an airport. Stories about Keanu's kindness, good manners and all-round decency are legend; here's an addition to the canon. TV producer Andrew Kimmel was on a London-New York flight with the Internet's favourite boyfriend and while at the baggage carousel, Keanu was asked for an autograph by a young fan who then proceeded to grill the John Wick star on why he had been in London, how long he would be in New York, what he was doing there and other life situations. Not only did Keanu Reeves answer each question patiently, Andrew Kimmel relates, he also took over the questioning when his young interrogator appeared to flag.

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage and then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one," Andrew Kimmel tweeted, going on to list the impromptu question and answer session.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY?



KR: I live in LA.



Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?



KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!



Kid: Why are you in NY?



KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

"The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus," the Twitter thread continued. And yes, Andrew Kimmel "geeked out and asked for a photo." Who wouldn't?

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Keanu Reeves acquired a new generation of fans with the John Wick franchise but he began in the Eighties with cult films like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Parenthood. He became a star in the 90s with Speed and Point Break, and then a superstar with The Matrix and its sequels. The fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections, released last year; the cast included some old faces and some new ones, including Priyanka Chopra. Keanu Reeves will next be seen in the fourth John Wick film in 2023.