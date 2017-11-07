Viral: Kate Winslet And Allison Janney's Kiss At Hollywood Film Awards

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney at Hollywood Film Awards. (Image courtesy AFP)

Highlights 'This is an exciting moment,' Kate said right before she kissed Allison Kate Winslet received the Best Actress award for Wonder Wheel Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress award for I, Tonya

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney at an award show in California. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney at an award show in California. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney at an award show in California. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Hear ye hear ye, I'm starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! #HollywoodAwardspic.twitter.com/E7GqIKEu3i — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 6, 2017

Yeeooowww Kate Winslet and Allison Janney — Kezia (@kazface) November 7, 2017

*sees Kate Winslet and Allison Janney kiss* pic.twitter.com/bXHpAdyEka — C (@vinegar_freak) November 6, 2017

here's kate winslet and allison janney kissing gOODNIGHT #HollywoodAwardspic.twitter.com/UjTc1tzr54 — gabi blunt (@emilybluntz) November 6, 2017