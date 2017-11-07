Viral: Kate Winslet And Allison Janney's Kiss At Hollywood Film Awards

The above Kate Winslet and Allison Janney moment from the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards held in Beverley Hills on November 5 (Monday morning in India) has sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts. Kate received Best Actress award for Wonder Wheel while Allison won Best Supporting Actress prize for I, Tonya at the event and the moment came during Kate Winslet's acceptance speech. Variety Magazine reports how Kate and Allison happened to kiss onstage. Kate Winslet was praising the team of Wonder Wheel and she also mentioned Allison in her speech: "I know I don't really know you, but I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Allison swiftly joined Kate Winslet onstage, who said, "Oh, it's going to happen! This is an exciting moment, isn't it?"
Highlights
- 'This is an exciting moment,' Kate said right before she kissed Allison
- Kate Winslet received the Best Actress award for Wonder Wheel
- Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress award for I, Tonya
Here are pictures from the awards show, which are now viral:
Twitter, of course, couldn't keep calm. From rooting for 'Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship' to fainting - Twitter was quite melodramatic. Here are a few reactions:
Hear ye hear ye, I'm starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! #HollywoodAwardspic.twitter.com/E7GqIKEu3i— Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 6, 2017
Yeeooowww Kate Winslet and Allison Janney— Kezia (@kazface) November 7, 2017
*sees Kate Winslet and Allison Janney kiss* pic.twitter.com/bXHpAdyEka— C (@vinegar_freak) November 6, 2017
here's kate winslet and allison janney kissing gOODNIGHT #HollywoodAwardspic.twitter.com/UjTc1tzr54— gabi blunt (@emilybluntz) November 6, 2017
Kate Winslet is the star of films like Titanic, Iris, Little Children, The Reader and Steve Jobs. In a career spanning over two decades, Kate Winslet has won one of each Oscar, Grammy and Emmy, four Golden Globe awards and three BAFTAs among many others.
This year she was seen in The Mountain Between Us and Wonder Wheel while her upcoming films are Avatar 2 and Mary and the Witch's Flower, in which she give voice the character of Madame Mumblechook.