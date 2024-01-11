Viral: Imran Khan And Aamir At Ira's Wedding - Turns Out, Pappu Can Dance After All

Imran Khan and Aamir dancing at the party. (courtesy: DjSahilmusic)

Imran Khan had a fun-filled time at Ira Khan's Udaipur wedding to Nupur Shikhare. In a viral video, Imran Khan can be seen slaying the dance floor with his uncle Aamir Khan. They can be seen dancing to Aamir's iconic number Khandala from Ghulam. The caption accompanying the video read, "Making the legend dance to his own classics." Imran is Aamir Khan's nephew. The video was shared by DJ Sahil on Instagram. In the video, they can be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest.

In another viral video from the wedding, we can see Imran Khan dancing like nobody's watching to one of his hit numbers Pappu Can't Dance. Pappu Can't Dance is a song from Imran Khan's debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na where he shared screen space with Genelia D'Souza. The video was shared by DJ Sahil on his Instagram story. The caption accompanying the video read, "We partied till 6 in the morning."

For the wedding, Imran Khan was dressed in a black suit while his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington slipped into a stylish red gown. Imran and Lekha posed with the newlyweds Ira and Nupur. They were joined by Imran's nine-year-old daughter Imara. The pictures were shared by Danish Husain. He wrote in the caption, "Loads of love to @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak Take a look:

Earlier, Ira's cousin Zyan Marie Khan shared pictures of Imran and Lekha from the mehendi and other ceremonies. In one of the photos shared by Zayn Marie on her Instagram feed, she can be seen posing with Imran, Lekha and Imran's nine-year-old daughter Imara. In the picture, Lekha can be seen standing close to Imran in a blue lehenga. The little one can be seen twinning in blue with Lekha while Imran Khan can be seen dressed in a beige blazer. Sharing an inside picture, Zayn Mari wrote, "I'm All in for I & N love youuu both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, imara stacked four flower crowns on my head." Take a look:

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They reportedly separated in 2019. They are parents to a daughter Imara. Meanwhile, Lekha Washington has worked in Telugu and Tamil films