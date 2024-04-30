Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At ISL Semi-Final. His Team Won

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: hassankadiri111)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently attended the ISL (Indian Super League) semi-final showdown between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. The Animal star couldn't contain his excitement as his team Mumbai City FC won, securing their spot in the finals. Following the game, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a victory lap around the Mumbai Football Arena and celebrated the win with their fans. The paparazzi lenses caught the couple's warm interactions with fans as they entered the stadium, waving and exchanging greetings. Throughout the match, they were spotted cheering fervently from the stands.

Sporting a white T-shirt and grey joggers, Ranbir Kapoor kept his look casual and comfortable. Alia, on the other hand, wore a linen shirt paired with shorts. Several photos and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doing the rounds on social media.

The images capture Ranbir and Alia smiling and cheering on Mumbai City FC as they secured a convincing 2-0 victory in the semi-final clash. Ranbir proudly waved the Mumbai City FC jersey as the crowd cheered. Take a look at the photos here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor today at @MumbaiFC match pic.twitter.com/MkHaMYfjoL — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) April 29, 2024

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November of the same year.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, while Ranbir is preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, the duo will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, featuring Vicky Kaushal, and in the upcoming sequel to Brahmastra