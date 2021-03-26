Viral: A R Rahman's Reaction To Anchor Speaking In Hindi At 99 Songs Launch

A R Rahman shared this photo (courtesy arrahman)

Oscar winning music maestro A R Rahman found a top spot on the list of trends as a video of him from the launch of his maiden production 99 Songs went crazy viral. Directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. At the launch event held in Chennai recently, the anchor hosting the event welcomed A R Rahman in Tamil but switched to Hindi when she addressed actor Ehan Bhat. "Ehan Bhat, Chennai mein aap ka hardik swagat karti hun," she said, which prompted a reaction from A R Rahman. He appeared visibly taken aback and said: "Hindi?" with a smile on his face. Rahman, with a smile on his face, then appeared to exit the stage, saying: "Didn't I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?"

As the audience cheered for Rahman and also burst into laughter, the female anchor switched to Tamil and clarified that she was only trying to make Ehan Bhat feel welcome. Watch the viral video from 99 Songs launch here:

A R Rahman has also co-written 99 Songs, which is produced under his banner YM Movies. Apart from the newcomers, the musical drama will also have supporting roles from actors such as Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram. Talking about his maiden production venture, Rahman had said in a statement recently: "99 Songs is about one man's struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music."

99 Songs will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 16.