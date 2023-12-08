Vir Das Hosts A Party After His International Emmy Win. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt And Other Celebs Attend

Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Vir Das at the party.

Actor-comedian Vir Das hosted a party for his friends last night after his big International Emmy win. Vir Das won his first ever International Emmy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, which won in the Comedy category. He shared the prize with Derry Girls - Season 3. Vir Das and wife Shivani Mathur hosted a party in Mumbai last night and the guest list included Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Seth, Kunal Kemmu, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and comedian Zakir Khan among other celebs.

The one with the hosts of the party:

See photos from last night here:

Meanwhile, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared an inside photo from the party and she wrote, "Trust Vir to be awkward at his own party. Thanks for the 'emmy'zing night Vir Das, Shivani Mathur and like I said, always in your corner. Congratulations to the team. Big love."

Earlier this week, Vir Das attended the screening of The Archies, where he met Shah Rukh Khan. "Met the King," he captioned the post. ICYMI, this is the one we are talking about:

After his big win, Vir Das had shared a photo with his trophy. He wrote on Instagram, "For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmy Awards for this incredible honour."

Vir Das is best known for his stand-up specials. He has also starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects among others. He was also seen in Netflix movie Hasmukh, which he co-wrote.