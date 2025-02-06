<i>Vincenzo</i> Actor Ok Taecyeon Proposed To Girlfriend In Paris? Agency Reacts

K-pop idol and actor Ok Taecyeon recently made headlines when the pictures of him proposing to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower surfaced online on Wednesday. The artist has been in a relationship for quite some time. After years of being together, the couple seemed to take the next step and reportedly got engaged.

Soon after the proposal pictures went viral, Taecyeon's agency, 51K, addressed the engagement rumours and clarified that the actor is not engaged yet. They claimed that the photos were taken during Taecyeon's girlfriend's birthday celebration where he was simply giving her a birthday gift.

The statement read, "Those photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal. The photos, which were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday, were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities."

The agency added that Taecyeon continues to maintain a positive relationship he has always had with his partner. They acknowledged while the actor might decide to get married in the future, there are no immediate plans for marriage.

"He is continuing to have a good relationship with his girlfriend, as he always has. While we believe that he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage at this time," the statement concluded.

Ok Taecyeon went public about his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020. Although the couple mostly keeps their personal lives private, the actor has frequently shown his love and gratitude for his girlfriend in various interviews.

Ok Taecyeon debuted as a rapper in the boy band 2PM in 2009. A year later, he signed his first project as an actor and appeared in the K-drama Cinderella's Stepsister. Since then, Taecyeon has been part of shows like Dream High, Who Are You?, Ghost, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Vincenzo and more.