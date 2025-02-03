Lee Joo Sil, <i>Squid Game 2</i> And <I>Train To Busan</I> Actress, Dies Of Cancer At 80

Veteran actress and voice artist Lee Joo Sil died on Sunday (February 2) after a battle with stomach cancer. She was 80. She died at 10:20 AM KST (6:50 AM IST) in Uijeongbu-si, Seoul.

Her agency, 1230 Culture, confirmed the news of her death and revealed that she had been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer for the past three months.

Lee Joo Sil's mortal remains have been transferred to Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, where fans and mourners can pay their respects starting February 4. Her funeral is scheduled for February 5 at the hospital's hall.

This was not the first time the actress battled cancer - 30 years ago in 1993, she was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer at the age of 50. After a decade-long battle, she was declared cancer-free.

Lee Joo Sil's death comes just over a month after her appearance in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game. In the hit Netflix series, she portrayed Park Mal Soon, the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) and Hwang In Ho, aka the Front Man (played by Lee Byung Hun).

Throughout her extensive career in the South Korean entertainment industry, which began in 1964, Lee Joo Sil made significant contributions as both an actress and voice artist. She also left a mark on the theatre scene.

Her notable works include roles in films such as Train to Busan, Notebook from My Mother, and Country Diaries, as well as K-dramas like Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Tell Me That You Love Me, A Time Called You, Divorce Attorney Shin, Happiness, Juvenile Justice, The Good Bad Mother and The Uncanny Counter.