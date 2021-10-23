Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker's Daughter Down The Aisle At Her Wedding. It's OK To Cry

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle.(courtesy: meadowwalker)

Highlights Paul Walked died in 2013

Meadow Walker got married in an intimate ceremony

Meadow Walker shared pictures from her wedding

Late actor Paul Walker's 22-year-old daughter and model Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month in the Dominican Republic. On Friday afternoon, Meadow Walker shared pictures from her dreamy wedding ceremony. The wedding was an intimate affair with only a few guests in attendance. In one of the photographs, Vin Diesel can be seen walking Meadow down the aisle. Usually, the bride's father walks her down the isle. "Ayooooo," she captioned the post. Gal Gadot and other stars congratulated the model on the wedding. The Wonder Woman star dropped a heart emoji. Paul Walker died in 2013 after he was involved in an accident. He was 40 years old at the time and had starred in the first six of the nine Fast And Furious movies alongside Vin Diesel.

See the photograph here:

Meadow Walker shared more pictures and a video from the ceremony. Vin Diesel wasn't the only Fast And Furious star present at the wedding. Jordana Brewster, who played Paul Walker's on-screen love interest in the franchise, also received an invite. "We're married," Meadow Walker captioned a post. Take a look at the video and the pictures from the wedding here:

Earlier this year, Meadow Walker walked the red carpet in her father's honor at the F9 premiere. The most recent movie in the franchise premiered in June. Earlier this year, Vin Diesel, in an ​interview with E! Online, spoke about whether or not Meadow could appear in the next Fast And Furious film. "I would not count anything out," he said.