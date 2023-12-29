Vikrant Massey's Fanboy Moment With Kareena Kapoor: 'Fell In Love All Over Again'

Vikrant Massy with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

Actor Vikrant Massey recently met Kareena Kapoor and he obviously documented his fan boy moment for his Instagram. The picture happens to be BTS from The Film Companion Actors' Adda 2023. In the picture, Kareena and Vikrant can be seen happily posing for the camera. Vikrant accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "I've always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again." The comments section of Vikrant's post was flooded with comments like, "Which film is cooking?" and "That child like glee on your face says it all." "She's so special and so are you," read a third. "And we love both of you," another one read. Another user wrote, "The smile says it all bud." Another comment on the post read, "Geet From JWM (Jab We Met) and Veer from BBB (Broken But Beautiful) just perfect characters together."

Check out Vikrant Massey's post here:

Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak, Forensic, Gaslight, Love Hostel, 14 Phere, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha. He has also starred in web-series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful, among others. This year, Vikrant starred in the critically acclaimed 12th Fail. He has also starred in the TV shows Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai earlier this year.